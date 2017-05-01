OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “OM Asset Management plc operates as a multi-boutique asset management company. It provides its services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers products in domestic and international equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, such as timber and real estate. OM Asset Management plc is based Boston, Massachusetts. “

OMAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.76. OM Asset Management PLC has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.75.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda T. Gibson sold 38,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $572,977.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,462.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 134,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $2,012,422.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,131.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,944 shares of company stock worth $4,699,547. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,273,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 968,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 168.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 522,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management PLC Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

