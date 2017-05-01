Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $201,000 Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC maintained its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,291,542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,460,879,000 after buying an additional 3,250,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,405,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,980,720,000 after buying an additional 1,761,196 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,608,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,944,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $883,539,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,240,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $783,782,000 after buying an additional 568,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) opened at 57.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $73.33. The company’s market capitalization is $31.97 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $201,000 Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oliver-luxxe-assets-llc-has-201000-stake-in-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-updated.html.

APC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.