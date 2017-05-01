Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.239 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,580,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,725,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,394,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,048,000 after buying an additional 346,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,619,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,550,000 after buying an additional 245,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ventas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,686,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,021,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 193.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,921,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,980,000 after buying an additional 2,587,039 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at 63.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.56 million. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oliver-luxxe-assets-llc-boosts-position-in-ventas-inc-vtr-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.