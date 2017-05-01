Old Second Bancorp’s (OSBC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) traded down 1.625% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.805. 114,757 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $348.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.274 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, CEO William B. Skoglund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $86,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $200,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,757 shares of company stock worth $265,853 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

