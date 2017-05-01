Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Sells 216,121 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,121 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 88,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 193.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 25.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16.3% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 92,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded down 0.253% during trading on Monday, hitting $25.605. 4,968,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.073 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.27 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

