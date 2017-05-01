Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires New Position in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded down 0.89% during trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,625 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $67.89.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup Company from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Campbell Soup Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Bennett Dorrance bought 915,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510,022.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

