Citigroup Inc Lowers OCI Partners LP (OCIP) to Sell

Citigroup Inc cut shares of OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) opened at 7.50 on Monday. OCI Partners has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company’s market capitalization is $652.48 million.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm earned $65.93 million during the quarter. OCI Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that OCI Partners will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCIP. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $8,397,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OCI Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,489,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

