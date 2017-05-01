Oceaneering International (OII) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Oceaneering International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,219 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.57 billion. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.57 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

