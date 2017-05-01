OceanaGold Co. (OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

Several brokerages have commented on OGC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) opened at 4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

In other news, insider Darren Ervin Charles Klinck sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$121,800.00. Also, Director William Harry Myckatyn sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$126,335.86. Insiders sold a total of 79,350 shares of company stock valued at $248,136 in the last three months.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. The Company’s segments are New Zealand, the Philippines, the United States and All other segments. The Company’s assets encompass its flagship operation, the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

