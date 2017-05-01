OceanaGold Co. (OGC) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) in a research report released on Friday. Scotiabank currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.82.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) traded down 1.80% on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,443 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. OceanaGold has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

In related news, insider Darren Ervin Charles Klinck sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$121,800.00. Also, Director William Harry Myckatyn sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$126,335.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,350 shares of company stock valued at $248,136.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. The Company’s segments are New Zealand, the Philippines, the United States and All other segments. The Company’s assets encompass its flagship operation, the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

