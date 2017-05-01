OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (OERLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

Shares of OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) opened at 11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

