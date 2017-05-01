Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.84 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 17.30%. Oaktree Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 356,763 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Oaktree Capital Group has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

OAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $952,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $760,193.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,401.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,696 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.