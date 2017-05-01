Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business earned $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 356,763 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAK. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $952,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $760,193.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,401.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,696.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

