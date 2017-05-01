Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 700 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) opened at 88.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.10. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $92.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.96. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post $6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 700 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oakbrook-investments-llc-sells-700-shares-of-hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In other news, VP Warren E. Barnes sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $291,404.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Lavey sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $2,364,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,509.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.