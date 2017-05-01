Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in News Corp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of News Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 845,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of News Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,380,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,242,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of News Corp by 302.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 652,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 490,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of News Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) opened at 12.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. News Corp has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company’s market capitalization is $7.40 billion.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News Corp had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. News Corp’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of News Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of News Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of News Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About News Corp

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

