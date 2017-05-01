Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 2,103.6% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Duke Energy Corp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr raised Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.91.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $410,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,873.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $817,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,915,710. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

