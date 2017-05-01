NVR, Inc. (NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.09 EPS

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $25.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.03 by $4.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) opened at 2111.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,079.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,798.72. NVR has a 12 month low of $1,478.04 and a 12 month high of $2,191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.56.

In other NVR news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,877.76, for a total transaction of $7,511,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Donahue sold 651 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,878.83, for a total transaction of $1,223,118.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,352.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock worth $57,955,922. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,187.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

