BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Vetr downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.39 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.30 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,277,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 133,542 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $14,493,313.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 601,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,266,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,906 shares of company stock worth $32,645,625 in the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9,642.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

