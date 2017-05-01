NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $24.75 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Instinet lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $4,772,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,751,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,641,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $76,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,442 shares in the company, valued at $16,277,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,906 shares of company stock valued at $32,645,625 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 335,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

