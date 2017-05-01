NV5 Global (NVEE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NV5 Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 15,796 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.62. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $73,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $339,085 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NV5 Global (NVEE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nv5-global-nvee-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.