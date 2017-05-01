Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

