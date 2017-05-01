Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH) Insider Sells $106,836.21 in Stock

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:JGH) insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $106,836.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:JGH) traded up 0.5370% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.8299. 90,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nuveen-global-high-income-fund-of-beneficial-interest-jgh-insider-sells-106836-21-in-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.