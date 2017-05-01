Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.81% of Nuvectra Corp worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTR. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 809,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) opened at 8.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $84.56 million. Nuvectra Corp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.92.

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Nuvectra Corp had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 320.73%. The company’s revenue was up 223.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp will post ($4.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Nuvectra Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,389.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuvectra Corp Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

