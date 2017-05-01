Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $38.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded down 3.9440% on Monday, hitting $14.5909. 910,655 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Nutanix has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $46.78. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.18. The firm earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post ($1.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 158,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $2,954,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,689.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,609 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,273 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,366,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 1,102,841 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $6,475,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,740,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

