Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates Add Rating for Wpp Plc (WPP)

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,975 ($25.25) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.85) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($28.51) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 1,620 ($20.71) to GBX 1,760 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,034 ($26.00) to GBX 2,220 ($28.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,965.20 ($25.12).

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1653.7284 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 21.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,708.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,770.28. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,204.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,928.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 37.05 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Wpp Plc’s previous dividend of $19.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other news, insider Sir Martin Sorrell sold 57,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($21.99), for a total value of £989,378.40 ($1,264,866.27).

Wpp Plc Company Profile

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

