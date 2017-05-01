Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Buy Rating for ULS Technology PLC (ULS)

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their buy rating on shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) opened at 106.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.10. The stock’s market cap is GBX 68.72 million. ULS Technology PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 54.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 109.00.

ULS Technology PLC Company Profile

ULS Technology plc is a holding company. The Company provides management services to its subsidiary companies. The Company operates through three segments: Comparison services, Compliance consultancy for the legal sector and All other segments, which includes head office functions. The Company’s subsidiary, United Legal Services Limited, develops and provides software that supports the provision of online legal comparison services, particularly in the conveyancing sector.

