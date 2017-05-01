Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nucor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,972,000 after buying an additional 286,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,715,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,689,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) opened at 61.33 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 65.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nucor-co-nue-shares-bought-by-national-pension-service-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Macquarie upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $790,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,429.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $3,293,121.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,263 shares of company stock worth $5,021,549. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.