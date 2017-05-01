Nucor Co. (NUE) Director Victoria F. Haynes Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $184,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) traded up 0.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. 1,497,180 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company earned $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 65.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $492,657,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,715,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 153.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 822,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,038,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

