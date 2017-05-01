Nuance Communications (NUAN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuance Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 0.4891% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.9775. 711,176 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.24 billion. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.37 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert C. Schassler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,631 shares of company stock worth $930,364. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

