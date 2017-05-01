Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 0.531% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,910 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.24 billion. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm earned $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.37 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nuance-communications-inc-nuan-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

In related news, insider Robert C. Schassler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,631 shares of company stock worth $930,364 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.