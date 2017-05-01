Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect NRG Energy (NRG) Share Price

Headlines about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 1,804,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. NRG Energy has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company’s market cap is $5.31 billion.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.00. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -0.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup Inc raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nrg-energy-nrg-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-27-updated.html.

In other NRG Energy news, Director John C. Wilder, Jr. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $20,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.