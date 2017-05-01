Novae Group Plc (NVA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 665 at Peel Hunt

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 710 ($9.17) to GBX 665 ($8.59) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 732 ($9.45) target price on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stockdale Securities raised shares of Novae Group Plc to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($10.07) to GBX 760 ($9.81) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novae Group Plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.80 ($10.04).
Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 623.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 389.49 million. Novae Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 562.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 858.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.31.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
In other Novae Group Plc news, insider Reeken Patel purchased 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £440.91 ($569.28). Also, insider Matthew K. Fosh sold 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.07), for a total transaction of £97,675 ($126,113.62). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,356 shares of company stock worth $10,262,058.
About Novae Group Plc
Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.
Receive News & Ratings for Novae Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novae Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.