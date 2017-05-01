Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,030 Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab Corp were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 141.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 38.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Charles Schwab Corp has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Corp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,030 Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/norway-savings-bank-sells-2030-shares-of-charles-schwab-corp-schw-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Instinet reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other Charles Schwab Corp news, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $580,709.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,172,244 shares of company stock worth $48,267,119 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab Corp

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.