Norway Savings Bank Has $1.219 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 75.58 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 183.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm earned $881.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.14 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 54,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $4,041,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,842. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

