NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) had its price target hoisted by Williams Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on NorthWestern Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 647,667 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company earned $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. NorthWestern Corp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NorthWestern Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,450 shares in the company, valued at $259,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $231,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,975 shares of company stock valued at $816,495. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in NorthWestern Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NorthWestern Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in NorthWestern Corp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NorthWestern Corp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

