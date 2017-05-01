NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

