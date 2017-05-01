Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Held by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 131.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company earned $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.

In other Honeywell International news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total value of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,420,568.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

