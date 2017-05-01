Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Position Raised by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) opened at 245.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $236.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $204.52 and a 12 month high of $253.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post $12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.80 to $185.08 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $54,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 207 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $50,116.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,282.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906 shares of company stock worth $214,055. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

