Northpointe Capital LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 964,730 shares. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $66,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

