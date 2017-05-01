Veltyco Group PLC’s (VLTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a GBX 52 ($0.67) price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.00. Veltyco Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.89.

About Veltyco Group PLC

Veltyco Group plc, formerly Velox3 plc, is a marketing company. The Company is focused on gaming, binary options and lottery operations. The Company is focused on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for the activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery and binary options, such as Betsafe (online casino and sports betting), Lottopalace (lottery) and Option888 (binary options).

