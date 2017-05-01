North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of Donaldson Company worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Donaldson Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,027 shares. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.99 million. Donaldson Company had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/north-star-investment-management-corp-reduces-stake-in-donaldson-company-inc-dci.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $645,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 42 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.