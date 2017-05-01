North Star Investment Management Corp. Maintains Position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. held its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.79% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 389.7% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 865,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 688,920 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) remained flat at $3.63 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,067 shares. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of 363.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company operates through two segments: Base USAP, which is an auto parts business, and AutoMD, an online automotive repair source.

