North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Campbell Soup Company were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,119,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 9,981.3% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,730,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,418,000 after buying an additional 3,693,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,682,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,707,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 27.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after buying an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 747,021 shares of the company traded hands. Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup Company from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Bennett Dorrance acquired 915,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $52,510,022.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,238.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

