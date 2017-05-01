North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.505 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 679.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,083.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.54. 218,593 shares of the company were exchanged. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post $7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

