Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 22,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

NHYDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

