Norges Bank Takes Position in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) opened at 23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $878.16 million, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company earned $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. Green Plains had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 78,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,990,631.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $88,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,705.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

