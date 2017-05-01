Norges Bank Invests $15.217 Million in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,414,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.80% of Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 2.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 1,728,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.57. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Express had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

