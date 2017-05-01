Norges Bank Invests $15.459 Million in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 721,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,000. Norges Bank owned 2.19% of Quidel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 582,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Quidel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 236,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 201.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company earned $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $869,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 37,080 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $834,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

