1,433,484 Shares in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,433,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.70% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 27.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53,850.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 10.69 on Monday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $568.67 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Korst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 1,695,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,663,765.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,805,233 shares of company stock worth $15,593,865 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

