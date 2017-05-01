Norges Bank Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 856,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,890,000. Norges Bank owned 1.33% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Interface by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 2.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Interface by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 634,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Interface in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, COO Jay Gould bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $500,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

